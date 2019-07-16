Grafton girls take Penrith by storm in State Titles

HIGH ACHIEVERS: Grafton 14's girls: Back Row Left to Right - Cyndi Allen, Sophie Rowe, Erin Dunkley-Moore, Lauren Ferry, Sahara Powell, Caitlin NayFront Row Left to Right - Mikayla Mauler, Eliza-Rose Bullen, Cindy Counsell, Caitlin Blinman, Zoe Busch.

HIGH ACHIEVERS: Grafton 14's girls: Back Row Left to Right - Cyndi Allen, Sophie Rowe, Erin Dunkley-Moore, Lauren Ferry, Sahara Powell, Caitlin NayFront Row Left to Right - Mikayla Mauler, Eliza-Rose Bullen, Cindy Counsell, Caitlin Blinman, Zoe Busch. Carlie Bullen

NETBALL: Grafton Netball Association has shown New South Wales that they are a force to be reckoned with at the Junior State Titles over the first weekend in July.

The 12's, 13's and 14's teams headed to Penrith to be a part of a massive 1600 game weekend spread over 40 courts at Jamieson Park with some strong results claimed at the tournament.

The 14's girls took the limelight this year coming in third place with an impressive tally of just two losses in 19 games after holding second place for a large part of the weekend.

"They showed the guts to get to the glory of top three in their division and we are so proud of the hard work and determination it took to get there,” Grafton Netball Association Media Officer Carlie Bullen said.

Grafton 13's girls Back Row Left to Right - Jenny Brock, Charlotte Ada, Georgia Brown, Ava Byrnes, Aiyana Death, Kylie RainbowFront Row Left to Right - Molly Wiles, Sophie Gorham, Inari Whiley, Larni Beadman, Zoe Penfold. Carlie Bullen

The 12's and 13's both took to division 3 and fought their way through a tough weekend, playing some extremely hard games but eventually falling to 16th and 17th respectively.

"While they missed out on the top four, they showed massive improvement and growth in skills from the beginning of the season,” Bullen said.

"The girls have put in their absolute all over the duration of the titles and everyone should be so proud of each and every one of them.”

Grafton 12's girls: Back Row Left to Right - Debbie Morris, Rhee Searle, Marliiya Laurie, Indy Fennessy, Amali Rainbow, Saloan Paul, Tammy ThompsonFront Row Left to Right - Tamika Gaddes, Tayla Denem, Ashlee Zimmerman, Grace Kennedy, Shayla Boorman. Carlie Bullen

Bullen and the Grafton Netball Association were thankful to all involved in the tournament.

"We would like to send out a massive thank you to all of our parents, coaches and managers, we wouldn't have the teams we do without all of your love, training, support and patience,” she said.

Thank you to our volunteers and umpires. Just like our coaches, without you we are unable to participate these events.

"We would also like to thank Kim Blinman, our Association Executive and our fantastic umpires Aimee Firth, Grace Ford, Therese Revell and Karen Scott for accompanying our teams.”