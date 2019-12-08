Grafton gives seal of approval to ‘sexy’ new bridge

Grafton showed exactly what they thought of their long awaited second bridge when thousands turned out to walk across it yesterday. There was even a sign just to make sure.

THE people of Grafton turned out in their thousands to get a close up and personal look at their new bridge, which their elected leader, the Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, immediately dubbed as "sexy".

The MP was in high spirits for the occasion even breaking into song, singing "I'm Too Sexy for This Bridge."

He said what made the Grafton bridge "sexy" in comparison to its recently completed counterpart at Harwood was the its complexity behind the apparent simplicity of its structure.

Mr Gulaptis also paid tribute to a quartet of Grafton residents who never let the government forget the city wanted its new bridge.

"Ron Bell and Des Harvey are here today," Mr Gulaptis said. "Heather Roland can't make it and I'm sure Spiro Notaras is looking down on us today.

"I can almost hear him saying 'I told this bridge is in the wrong spot'."

But it was Grafton residents who voted with their feet in support of the bridge who gave it the biggest vote of support.

Sistes Lorna Bridge, left and Esther Smith crossed the first Grafton bridge together as four and nine-year-olds in 1932. They made the trip together again on Sunday.

Sisters Lorna Bridge and Esther Smith crossed the first Grafton bridge as four and nine-year-olds in 1932.

To them the new bridge was "wonderful".

"I used to walk across the bridge to work every day," Lorna said.

Don Ford was carried across the first bridge in his mother's arms and he drove four hours to be in Grafton to get across the new bridge under his own steam.

Beryl Gillett was four when she crossed Grafton's first bridge, and she was there with family's latest four-year-old, great grand daughter Mia Watson.