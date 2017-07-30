GRAFTON GLORY: Host masters score two State titles

TRIUMPH: Angie Day captained the Grafton Over 40s team to a state championship this weekend. MORE PHOTOS inside on Page 22.

HOCKEY: After a weekend filled with laughter, fun, tears and triumph two local Grafton sides have emerged on top at the NSW Women's Masters Half State Championships.

Fisher Park Sporting Complex in the centre of town was awash with colour as players from across the northern half of New South Wales laid it all on the line.

While the action was thick and fast across the weekend it all came down to nine finals yesterday afternoon.

The flying fish of the Grafton Over 45s were on centre stage as they battled Tamworth in the final on Brent Livermore Field.

After not playing yesterday the Grafton side was fresh for the clash and after shaking off a few remnants of the night before they gained the ascendancy with a well-timed goal before holding on to clinch glory.

Next door to Brent Livermore Field, on grass field 1, the Grafton Over 40s, led by captain Angie Day and strike weapons Sharryn Speed and N'dea Hancock, also took their own slice of state glory when they overcame a strong Northern Inland side 1-0 in the Over 40s Division 2 final.

Grafton's Over 55s came within a whisker of a third state title for the host association after going down to Hunter 2-0 in the final.

It was a thrilling finish to what was a successful weekend for Grafton Hockey Association, which was praised by Hockey NSW.

"We were definitely happy with how it all went,” Hockey NSW spokesperson Shelley Pole said.

"It was a good atmosphere, great grounds and some good teams and good hockey action played over the weekend,” Pole said.

"Thanks to all the volunteers from the umpires to the local association and Clarence Valley Council for making this weekend a possibility.”