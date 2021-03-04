Grafton golden girl rows to seventh heaven

Grafton High's McKenna Wearing and Nadia Smith after winning the Under-16 Girls Double Scull at the NSW Combined High Schools Championships. Photo Nicole Smith

Grafton High's McKenna Wearing and Nadia Smith after winning the Under-16 Girls Double Scull at the NSW Combined High Schools Championships. Photo Nicole Smith

All that glitters is gold for rower Nadia Smith, who has won seven state-level gold medals this season.

The Grafton High School student has won the women’s under-16 single scull title at the Queensland Rowing Championships (Jan 22-24) and NSW CHS Rowing Championships (Feb 12).

Combining with McKenna Wearing, she won both the Queensland and NSW CHS women’s under-16 double scull titles, as well as the NSW Rowing Championships (Feb 5-7).

Nadia and McKenna were joined by Grafton High classmates Sophie Hinterholzl and Letitia Black to win the NSW CHS women’s under-16 quad scull title, and two Centenary Rowing Club members for the Queensland title.

As a result of her outstanding achievements, 14-year-old Nadia has been voted the Grafton Shoppingworld Junior Sportsperson of the Month, and becomes a finalist for Clarence Valley Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year at the 2021 Clarence Valley Sports Awards on November 13.

To nominate for next month please provide brief details of the outstanding recent achievements of a Clarence Valley athlete who deserves recognition in the community via email to cvsportsawards@gmail.com or message to the Clarence Valley Sports Awards Facebook page.