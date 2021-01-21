Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The 10th hole of the Grafton District Golf Club course.
The 10th hole of the Grafton District Golf Club course.
Golf

Grafton golfers ready to tee up for The Longest Day challenge

Jarrard Potter
21st Jan 2021 10:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Are you prepared to put your stamina and endurance to the test and sign up to help raise funds for a cancer-free future?

Next Monday will see golfers take to the links of Grafton District Golf Club for The Longest Day challenge, an all-day 72-hole golf marathon raising funds for people affected by cancer.

After poor weather in December last year saw the challenge postponed Cancer Council Mid North Coast community relations co-ordinator Brittany Raven said she was really looking forward to seeing how Grafton Golf Club members perform in The Longest Day challenge.

“We are very mindful that these golfers will be spending extended periods of time outdoors in an environment that has minimal shade and is highly reflective of UV from surrounding surfaces. I would like to remind all those golfers participating in this event to be sure to use sun protection throughout the day. Ensure they apply and reapply sunscreen, wear long-sleeved shirts, a broadbrimmed hat, and sunglasses,” Raven said.

It is not necessary to play the full 72 holes, participants can play either two, three or four rounds of golf in one day. It’s a rewarding endurance challenge, while testing skill and stamina and a whole lot of fun.

The Grafton Golf Club is charging an entry fee of $20 with all fees being donated back to Cancer Council.

cancer council nsw grafton district golf club the longest day
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Negligent driving conviction for woman over horror crash

        Premium Content Negligent driving conviction for woman over horror crash

        Crime After being lucky to survive a serious crash in 2019, a Coutts Crossing woman has faced court over a litany of driving offences

        Man to defend MDMA, ice supply charges

        Premium Content Man to defend MDMA, ice supply charges

        Crime Police charged the 28-year-old following a traffic stop on the North Coast.

        Daily Catch-Up: January 21, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: January 21, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        Nurse who dealt cocaine with husband keeps registration

        Premium Content Nurse who dealt cocaine with husband keeps registration

        Crime ‘Nothing compares to (the) embarrassment and shame I feel’