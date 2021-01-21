Grafton golfers ready to tee up for The Longest Day challenge

Are you prepared to put your stamina and endurance to the test and sign up to help raise funds for a cancer-free future?

Next Monday will see golfers take to the links of Grafton District Golf Club for The Longest Day challenge, an all-day 72-hole golf marathon raising funds for people affected by cancer.

After poor weather in December last year saw the challenge postponed Cancer Council Mid North Coast community relations co-ordinator Brittany Raven said she was really looking forward to seeing how Grafton Golf Club members perform in The Longest Day challenge.

“We are very mindful that these golfers will be spending extended periods of time outdoors in an environment that has minimal shade and is highly reflective of UV from surrounding surfaces. I would like to remind all those golfers participating in this event to be sure to use sun protection throughout the day. Ensure they apply and reapply sunscreen, wear long-sleeved shirts, a broadbrimmed hat, and sunglasses,” Raven said.

It is not necessary to play the full 72 holes, participants can play either two, three or four rounds of golf in one day. It’s a rewarding endurance challenge, while testing skill and stamina and a whole lot of fun.

The Grafton Golf Club is charging an entry fee of $20 with all fees being donated back to Cancer Council.