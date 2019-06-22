Grafton greyhound racing handed share of $3.2m

JUST REWARD: Grafton Greyhound Club president John Corrigan believes the boost in prize money is well deserved.

JUST REWARD: Grafton Greyhound Club president John Corrigan believes the boost in prize money is well deserved. Adam Hourigan

GREYHOUNDS: Greyhound Racing New South Wales announced on Friday that the sport would be given a 3.2 million dollar boost in prize money to be shared across the state with a majority going to regional participants.

The additional funding is the largest increase in NSW greyhound racing history and brings the total to be paid to participants up to 33 million in the next 12 months.

Grafton Greyhound Racing Club president John Corrigan believes the increase was a long time coming but is warranted.

"We're very happy with it, it's something that the owners and trainers deserve,” Corrigan said.

All winners at regional NSW clubs will now receive $1,500 which is more than a 76-percent increase on the current $850 pay-out.

Grafton was one of five regional clubs that will receive a big boost in feature Cup prize money going up from $10,000 to $25,000 with the increases bringing NSW up to national standards.

"They've had some pretty bad prize money for a while but now it's come good, it's put us on par with what most of the tracks in Queensland are getting,” he said.

Greyhound racing has had a strong hold in Grafton for some time now and although Corrigan was unsure the extra funding will bring growth he believes it will keep those within the industry happy.

"I don't know if it will get any more people involved but it certainly recognises the efforts of the people that are involved,” he said.

"Racing in Grafton is fairly strong but now the people who make it what is is will get a justified reward.”

Greyhound Racing NSW Chief Executive Officer Tony Mestrov has been working across the state in order to establish further incentives for those looking to invest in the sport.

The changes come in to effect on July 1 and are part of a 'three pillar' strategy focusing on the growth of the sport.