Grafton have tough opening day of State Championships

DEFENCE: Joseph Nilon blocks the shot of the Sydney South player in u/13 state hockey championships a few years ago. Adam Hourigan

HOCKEY: The under-13 boys State Hockey Championships got underway yesterday and although it was a tough day for Grafton's division 1 and division 3 teams, there was plenty of fun being had by the kids on the field.

Division 1 coach Damien Winters led his side as they fell to an opening 3-0 defeat to Illawarra South Coast before a close 2-0 loss Goulburn but he said it is about more than the scoreboard.

"It's a tough competition but it's all about the experience and these guys are doing really well,” Winters said.

"They didn't quite know how to handle the first game, the other team came out hard and fast and we held them until there was two minutes to go in the first half and they scored two quick goals on us.”

MID SWING: Grafton pool A opponents Newcastle take on Parkes in division 1 competition in NSW u/13 boys hockey championships yesterday. Adam Hourigan

However, the second game had Grafton trailing 1-0 right up until the closing moments and Winters said he saw improvements in his young squad.

"They're playing really well, their second game was a lot better than their first,” he said.

"As long as they don't get down on themselves and worry about the scoreline, it's not about that. I've got no ridiculous expectations, there's no pressure on them to do anything out there.”

"I just want them to enjoy themselves and have fun and hopefully they learn something.”

IN FLIGHT: Grafton's pool A opponents Newcastle take on Parkes in division 1 competition in NSW u/13 boys hockey championships yesterday. Adam Hourigan

The Grafton division 3 side had a 1-0 opening loss to Central Coast before playing against Parkes at 8.00pm last night.

Winters' division 1 team played Newcastle yesterday afternoon but there is still plenty of action with another two full days to come.