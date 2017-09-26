Grafton heat record tumbles

Although I’ve moved around a bit, I’m a Queensland girl at heart with a love of the ocean and the mighty maroons. Since moving to Grafton earlier this year I have fallen in love with the Valley lifestyle. The best part of my job here is getting to know the locals and putting their stories on paper; there is always something going on and so many people with interesting tales to tell.

AS WEATHER records tumbled across Australia over the weekend, Grafton was reaching new heights of its own.

Sunday's top of 38.6degrees officially made it the hottest September day on record.

The previous record was 38.4 degrees in 2003.

But the region's run of record-breaking temperatures may not be over yet - Weatherzone meteorologist Tom Hough said it could easily be broken again on Thursday.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a high of 39 degrees in Grafton.

"We have seen quite a few records broken and they won't be the last,” Mr Hough said.

"As with previous warm days we've had, the heat has been building over the interior of the Northern Territory, with a low- pressure trough sending warm air down in front of it.”

Thankfully there is a reprieve in sight, with Sunday forecast to be a top of 25 degrees.

"Towards the end of the month we'll see it cool down, but as it stands there's not any rain coming,” Mr Hough said.

'Towards the end of next week there is a chance of seeing a few showers ... but obviously that's seven days out so that could change at any moment.”

Mr Hough added that despite the sweltering spring temperatures, currently Australia is experiencing a neutral weather pattern, rather than an El Nino or La Nina.

For those wishing to cool off this week, Yamba temperatures will be more forgiving, with a top of 35degrees on Thursday, and temperatures hovering around the high 20s for the rest of the week.

The Grafton Olympic Pool is also open for business.