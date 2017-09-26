27°
News

Grafton heat record tumbles

Generic hot weather photo.
Generic hot weather photo. Contributed
Clair Morton
by

AS WEATHER records tumbled across Australia over the weekend, Grafton was reaching new heights of its own.

Sunday's top of 38.6degrees officially made it the hottest September day on record.

The previous record was 38.4 degrees in 2003.

But the region's run of record-breaking temperatures may not be over yet - Weatherzone meteorologist Tom Hough said it could easily be broken again on Thursday.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a high of 39 degrees in Grafton.

"We have seen quite a few records broken and they won't be the last,” Mr Hough said.

"As with previous warm days we've had, the heat has been building over the interior of the Northern Territory, with a low- pressure trough sending warm air down in front of it.”

Thankfully there is a reprieve in sight, with Sunday forecast to be a top of 25 degrees.

"Towards the end of the month we'll see it cool down, but as it stands there's not any rain coming,” Mr Hough said.

'Towards the end of next week there is a chance of seeing a few showers ... but obviously that's seven days out so that could change at any moment.”

Mr Hough added that despite the sweltering spring temperatures, currently Australia is experiencing a neutral weather pattern, rather than an El Nino or La Nina.

For those wishing to cool off this week, Yamba temperatures will be more forgiving, with a top of 35degrees on Thursday, and temperatures hovering around the high 20s for the rest of the week.

The Grafton Olympic Pool is also open for business.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Local collision victim mourned by community

Local collision victim mourned by community

Peter Ashenden, 43, was the Clarence Valley Council's senior design engineer for more than a decade and was involved in several local clubs.

Campaign to curb holiday theft

CRACKING DOWN: Maclean Neighbourhood Watch president Brian Haselum and secretary Warren Rackham get together with (back, from left) Yamba Chamber of Commerce secretary Bev Mansfield, Blue Dolphin Resort manager Andrew Parr, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, Mayor Jim Simmons and Yamba Chamber of Commerce president Debbie McCredie at the announcement of funding for a new program to help reduce break-ins.

Grant from government to help stop break-ins

Tahlia taking on the world

UP IN THE SKY: Tahlia Marsh competing at the 2017 BMX World Championships in the USA at Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Teen rider does Clarence Valley proud

10,000 hit by flu across Qld and NSW as mum-of-two dies in ACT

The flu is still creating new infections across Qld and NSW.

Local Partners