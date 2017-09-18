Grafton High at maximum capacity

EXCITED FOR THE FUTURE: Jo Drummond with her son Corban who will go to South High next year.

EXCITED FOR THE FUTURE: Jo Drummond with her son Corban who will go to South High next year. Adam Hourigan

GRAFTON High School has reached its out of zone enrolment quota for Year 7 students next year, throwing many parents' plans into disarray.

A NSW Department of Education spokesman confirmed a letter was sent out to some parents last week who live out of the catchment zone of Grafton High School but were attempting to secure a place for their child for next year.

"Some students living in the South Grafton High School catchment have applied to enrol out of zone at Grafton High School, but have not been successful because Grafton High School does not have any more out of zone places available,” the spokesman said.

"The Department's enrolment policy explains how schools can consider out-of-zone enrolments if they have spare permanent classroom space once local students are enrolled.

"Schools able to consider out-of-zone applications often give having a sibling already at the school a high priority, but they are not in a position to give guarantees given the priority that must be given to local enrolments.”

Waterview Heights resident Jo Drummond was planning for her son Corban to go to Grafton High School next year, after attending primary school at Grafton Public School.

"He has been there since kindergarten, and on the letter that we received it said that if he did attend primary school in Grafton he could go to Grafton High School, but because of the numbers they just couldn't fit him in,” she said.

"I was hoping to get him in there because I work in Grafton half a block from the school so if anything happened I'd be close. His younger brother goes to school in Grafton too, and most of Corban's friends are going to Grafton High School next year too. We just thought that he would just get in there, but it wasn't the case.”

Ms Drummond said the experience has lead to a positive outcome, with Corban set to start Year 7 at South Grafton High School next year.

"We got the thank you but no thank you letter (last week) and that day we rang Grafton (High School), I spoke to the principal and he just said his hands were tied, it came from higher up” she said.

"I rang South Grafton High School that morning and had an interview and walk around that afternoon with the deputy principal. He asked Corban lots of questions, and asked what subjects he liked and didn't like, things like that, and he walked us around the whole school. We were there for more than an hour. He asked what subjects he liked and made sure he took us into active classes to see what they were doing. It was really good, and everyone was really helpful in the office, very obliging and very good.”