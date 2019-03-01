Grafton High cruises into DEX Shield Super 8s final

AIMING UP: Caitlin Chevalley took a wicket and scored 12 not out for Grafton High in round two of the 2018/19 Open Girls Daily Examiner Shield Super 8s Cricket competition against McAuley Catholic College at McKittrick Park on Tuesday.

SCHOOL CRICKET: Grafton High's Open Girls are the first team through to the finals of the inaugural Daily Examiner Shield Super 8s Cricket competition.

After a commanding round one win over South Grafton High, Grafton could not have wished for a better start in their round two clash with McAuley Catholic College in round two at McKittrick Park on Tuesday.

Tayla Sutherland rattled the stumps with the first delivery of the match, before a run out off the next ball had McAuley in all sorts of bother early.

The side recovered to a total of 29, but once again the big hitting of Tianna McGarvie (21 retired) and composure of Caitlin Chevalley (12 not out) saw Grafton High cruise past the required total, finishing their innings at 3 for 76.

However, Grafton High met their match in the Open Boys, and were unable to repeat their round one heroics in their clash with McAuley.

Classy duo Eli Fahey (25) and Ben Shipman (14) steered McAuley to a solid start with a 48-run opening stand with the likes of Kobe Sangster helping prop the total to 4 for 91 off their eight overs.

McAuley opening bowler Noah Green (2 for 4 off 2) immediately restricted the scoring and Grafton High struggled to keep up with the required run rate throughout to finish all out for 59 off the last ball.

Next Tuesday McAuley will take on South Grafton High in both divisions.

Maclean High's Open Boys, who did not enter the DEX Shield Super 8s, are through to the semi-finals of the NSW CHS Allan Davidson Shield Knockout. Stay tuned for details in an upcoming edition of The Daily Examiner.