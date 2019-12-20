Grafton High dancing on high HSC results

GRAFTON High’s HSC contingent may have been finished for a few weeks, but they gathered for a breakfast to compare results in their HSC last week.

Principal Peter South said the school had some excellent outcomes for the students.

Suwedaa Kumaradasan had already been offered places a number of universities to study Biomedicine, is currently awaiting the outcome of her entry interviews for studies in Medicine.

Vice-captain Lachlan Firth’s HSC dance performance was selected as one of the NSW Public School’s “Callback” – a performance of outstanding HSC dance students at the Seymour Centre in Sydney this coming February.

Mr South said the school also had three students complete the newly introduced science Extension course this year.

“There were some excellent results across subjects, in particular Music and Aboriginal Studies,” he said.

“The mean result for Aboriginal Studies students was almost 13 per cent above the state, with 78 per cent of Grafton High School students performing in the top two bands, compared to a state average of only 27 per cent.

Mr South said that while there are a lot of students who already had early entry to university and others awaiting offers, we also had a number of students complete vocational pathways, studying part time at TAFE or completing Vocational Education and Training subjects, such as Hospitality, Primary Industries and Building and Construction at school.