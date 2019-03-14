Grafton High dominates to nab DEX Shield glory

ABOVE: Grafton High girls celebrate their win in The Daily Examiner Shield Super 8s. TOP LEFT: McAuley's Holly Sangster is yorked by a delivery. RIGHT: Player of the Series Tianna McGarvie receives the winner's Shield.

OPEN GIRLS: A last-minute call-up has helped Grafton High hold The Daily Examiner Shield aloft after a dominant performance in the open girls' final against McAuley Catholic College at McKittrick Park.

After joining the Grafton High side for the first time in the competition, State hockey player Ashleigh Ensbey (30*) quickly found her feet, smashing seven boundaries on her way to retiring not out.

After losing fellow opener Caitlin Chevalley (4) in the second over, Ensbey quickly formed a strong bond with captain Tianna McGarvie (7) as the pair added 28 for the second wicket.

McAuley's bowling attack attempted to reel the Grafton side in, with Laura Hall (1 for 20 off 2) the pick of the bowlers.

But a tough final over, which included eight extras, helped Grafton to a total of 3-85 off their eight overs.

McAuley would struggle to match the required run rate from the outset, with Grafton's lead seamers Sharnay Thwaites (0 for 3 off 1) and Ensbey (1 for 2 off 1) applying the pressure early on.

McGarvie led from the front as she took two wickets off the final two balls of her over, including opposing captain Lyteeka Currie (0), to have McAuley in strife at 3-7.

Late hitting from Kelsey Burt (5) and Laura Hall (4) added to the score, with McAuley bowled out for 28 in the seventh over.

McGarvie said it was a proud moment for the Grafton High side and admitted a few girls had caught the cricket bug.

"We're feeling very proud. We haven't had a lot of practice and we have a lot of inexperienced girls, so it came as a bit of a surprise,” she said.

McGarvie was awarded the Player of the Tournament award for her 42 runs and four wickets in three games.

"I was very happy, I have never actually played cricket before. I felt pretty comfortable going into it with the batting. It is just hand eye coordination which you pick up from other sports,” she said.

Growing up on the courts of Grafton City Tennis Club, McGarvie has seen the highest heights of junior competition, but said the DEX Shield opened her eyes to a new way of playing sport.

"Playing tennis is not really a team sport, so I have learnt how to communicate in that environment,” she said.

"Captaincy was not too stressful at all. Everyone really played their part in the tournament, so I didn't have to make too mmany choices on my own.”

OPEN GIRLS

GRAFTON HS v McAULEY CC

Toss: McAuley CC

Grafton HS Innings

A Ensbey retired not out 30

C Chevalley b E Hames4

T McGarvie c and b L Hall7

J Sear run out (L Currie)1

S Thwaites not out8

Amy Firth run out4

Extras (w 25, nb 6)34

THREE wickets for85

Overs: 8

FoW: 1-16(C Chevalley) 2-44(T McGarvie) 3-72(J Sear)

Bowling: B Jennings 1-0-12-0, E Hames 2-0-18-1, L Currie 1-0-17-0, L Hall 2-0-20-1, H Sangster 1-0-11-0, T Anderson 1-0-7-0.

McAuley CC Innings

E Hames b Ensbey4

H Sangster b McGarvie3

BJ Jennings run out1

L Currie c A Firth b McGarvie0

K Newby run out1

L Hall run out4

Kelsey Burt b McDonald5

E Brockwell not out0

Extras (w 6, nb 4)10

SEVEN wickets for28

Overs: 7

FoW: 1-5(E Hames) 2-7(H Sangster) 3-7(L Currie) 4-9(BJ Jennings) 5-11(K Newby) 6-26(L Hall) 7-28(K Burt)

Bowling: S Thwaites 1-0-3-0, A Ensbey 1-0-2-1, T McGarvie 1-0-2-2, C Chevalley 1-0-2-0, T Sutherland 1-0-3-0, J Sear 1-0-13-0, C McDonald 1-0-3-1

Grafton High won by 57 runs