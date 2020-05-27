Grafton High programs that challenge and inspire

GRAFTON High School run and participate in a variety of programs that challenge and inspire our students. Programs such as AIME, Bangarra Dance, NAIDOC Touch Football Day and Junior Cultural Lessons are 3 of the programs we take pride and in which the students connect with culture, themselves and simply shine in their element.

AIME mentoring program is something that GHS has been a part of from its beginnings. It takes place in Coffs Harbour and the students are surrounded by their peers from the area.

All the students are challenged creatively through design, but mostly they are challenged to be themselves, be brave, take the lead and understand that their voice is powerful and that their future is bright. It’s an amazing environment to see our young people in as they navigate through high school because it’s a chance for them to seek, find and develop skills that has a cultural focus.

Bangarra Dance Company will always be a part of who we are. Our students participate in workshops and other programs which develop their traditional and contemporary dance skills. Earlier this year, students participated in a workshop in Coffs Harbour and three of our students were short listed for the Junior Company. Having had students in the Junior Company in the past, we are building and nurturing a love for traditional and contemporary Aboriginal dance at GHS and it’s a wonderful atmosphere to be a part of.

Going through the paces with Bangarra Dance Company.

Our NAIDOC celebrations is something we take pride in and are looking for bigger and better things each year. We have a many students throughout the week participate in public speaking competitions, visit preschools and primary school to play games and perform and we have an opening at the start of the week at one of our feeder schools.

The big day for GHS is the Touch Football Day held at the end of the week. We provide a BBQ for all players and provide entertainment, with a little bit of rivalry, for our school. Teacher vs Students is always a big match and an exciting game to watch. We value the competition between these teams and the excitement they bring to the day. We also make the day about education and more fun.

We invited Solid Mob to join us last year to speak about health, particularly Aboriginal health and closing the gap and Year 7 were introduced to high school with Zorb Ball soccer.

And finally, our Junior Cultural Lessons. These are lessons which are held once a fortnight for a total of eight lessons per class. We run this program in Year 8 and all students love the inclusive and hands on environment that is created. GHS is in partnership with Bianca Monaghan and we grateful for her enthusiasm, her knowledge and her passion for teaching all our young people local Aboriginal culture, history and language.