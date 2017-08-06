Grafton High School honours physicist's role

Dr Harvey Cohen (2nd from right) with Grafton High year 11 physics students Ronan Leslie, Dominic Bowlers, Brodie Gough and Jake Connolly in front of the aerial installed at the school used by his late wife.

PHYSICS students at Grafton High welcomed the arrival of an important part of Dr Elizabeth Essex-Cohen's working life on Wednesday when Dr Harvey Cohen arrived with the special delivery that made the road trip from Melbourne in the back of his RAV4 in pieces.

After its erection Dr Cohen, who specialises in theoretical physics, spoke with the students about his wife and her contributions to science.

Grafton High physics teacher Ian O'Loughlin said the timing of the visit was uncanny.

"It was strange that the class curriculum meant students just happened to be studying GPS as part of their course in the lead up and bang on the same time as the antenna was set to arrive,” Mr O'Loughlin said.

He said they did joke with the students about how it was going to be the new wi-fi tower and pick up alien life but of course it isn't operational, it's there representing an interesting part of Grafton High's past.

It was interesting to note that despite all the advances in women in science since Dr Essex-Cohen paved the way, Grafton High has one female student "who is excelling” in their physics class of around 13 students.

Brodie Gough is well aware of Dr Essex-Cohen's achievements, a plaque mounted in same class the scientist once studied all those decades ago to honour her.

"Yes, no pressure,” Brodie laughed.