Grafton High’s DEX Shield fate falls into their own hands

Grafton High's Tayla Sutherland took a wicket with the first ball of the match against McAuley Catholic College in round two of the 2018/19 Open Girls Daily Examiner Shield Super 8s Cricket competition at McKittrick Park on Tuesday, 26th February, 2019.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

DEX SHIELD CRICKET :As we enter the final round of The Daily Examiner Shield Super 8s cricket before the final, it all comes down to three crucial games tomorrow for Grafton High School.

McAuley Catholic College stamped their authority on the competition last week with a hat-trick of wins over South Grafton High School and will contest all three finals next week.

But South Grafton’s hopes haven’t been buried just yet, as they await today’s results.

To qualify for the finals, Grafton can lose their games tonight, but they must lose by less of a margin than South Grafton in their encounters last week.

Dylan Lucas enjoys his first over hat trick for Grafton High against South Grafton High School in Daily Examiner Shield cricket at McKittrick Park.

The Grafton open boys side should be more than capable of beating South Grafton’s 81 run loss, with a number of high calibre players in their ranks.

The under-14 boys and the open girls however, will have their work cut out for them, with the girls chasing a four wicket, two run loss on the last ball and the boys having to better a five wicket, one run win.

Hayden Woods drives for Grafton High against South Grafton HIgh in Daily Examiner Shield cricket at McKittrick Park.

This will be the first test for the Grafton under-14s side after their opening round fixture with South Grafton was washed out but the juniors will likely boast a star studded line-up.

For McAuley, Teven Gallagher will once again look to lead the way for the juniors after retiring on maximum of 20 last week.

The McAuley girls list is littered with talent and while they will be without one of their key players in Molly Imeson, Laura Harley and Holly Sangster will do well to carry the torch and put the pressure on a Grafton girls side that stormed home to take last year’s Super 8s final.

Tomorrow’s action could be a preview of what’s to come, with two replays of last year’s grand finals in the open boys and open girls, while the young stars get their chance to light up on debut.

GAME DAY: McAuley Catholic College take on Grafton High School in round 3 of the DEX Shield Super 8s cricket competition tomorrow night with the under-14s starting at 4pm, the open girls at 5.30pm and the open boys at 7pm on South Grafton’s McKittrick Park.