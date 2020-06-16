Grafton hockey back in business with revised schedule

GIVING CHASE: Reece Winters of Barbs Kookaburras (right) chases Sailors Grafton Air's Laura Hennesey in the 2019 under-16 GHA grand final.

GIVING CHASE: Reece Winters of Barbs Kookaburras (right) chases Sailors Grafton Air's Laura Hennesey in the 2019 under-16 GHA grand final.

AFTER almost nine months off the field, Grafton Hockey Association sides will return to training tonight.

GHA publicity officer and jack of all trades Mary Day has been eagerly awaiting a return and was pleased to announce resumption dates for junior and senior competitions next month.

"The senior competition will start on July 17 and the juniors the following week on July 23," Day said.

"Training recommences from June 16, with some teams already booked in to start."

While Day and the GHA board had mapped out a plan of resumption, the NSW State Government's announcement that all community sport could resume from July 1 last week was the green light they were waiting for.

"We've been gearing up to start again, working closely with Hockey NSW and getting everything approved. It's great to finally be able to get it all locked in," she said.

The GHA are keen to get going but they weren't always confident they would be able to go ahead in 2020.

"It's been really tough for Marge Francis, the manager at the GHA complex. She's been responsible for plans in place regarding the safety of players and staff," Day said.

"There was quite a bit of uncertainty regarding when it would start, and whether it would be worthwhile putting the season on but that cloud has now lifted."

Ellynie Cameron (right) was in scintillating goal-scoring form for McAuley White in Grafton Women's First Grade Hockey last season.

As they go ahead, Day is expecting a much smaller number of participants for the upcoming season, with the seniors set for a reshuffle in the lower divisions.

"In the juniors we think we'll have a pretty strong competition. Seniors will probably be a bit reduced, especially in the more social divisions," she said.

"Some grades might be combined but we'll find a way to make it work.

"The seniors will play 11 weeks of hockey and the junior competition will run for nine weeks, fitting neatly into term 3 of school."

GHA has also made some changes to the finals for the 2020 season to accommodate a shortened schedule.

"Instead of semis, finals and a grand final, all teams will play for the full competition with a playoff for places on the final day. This means all players play the same number of games," Day said.

Fees have also been reduced to reflect the shortened season, with Hockey NSW covering registration for 2020 and 2021 seasons if players are registered by July 18.

To further help with the stress of fewer numbers, Day said GHA has relaxed some of the rules for the 2020 season.

"To help teams this year, players can play for other clubs or teams for this season without needing clearances. This is in an effort to get all those who want to play back on the turf and enjoying local hockey," she said.

Spectators will not be permitted at senior games to start, but GHA is optimistic that crowds can enjoy the action in the coming weeks, if not months.

"There is hope that these restrictions may ease by the time the competition starts," Day said.

"The important thing is people are back out there playing again."

On top of the return to training, GHA will be running school holiday clinics to give youngsters a chance to develop some of their skills.

"There will be junior coaching clinics at a minimal cost run by Rick Sampson on July 8 to 9 and July 15 to 16. Details and registration for these can be found on the GHA website," Day said.

"These clinics will help get the juniors ready for their competition starting after the holidays.

"We think this could be especially popular with families hesitant to travel as we come out of a pandemic."

Junior Hockey action between Under 9 Cromack Transport City Bears (yellow) v Royals Yowies (green). Teams will not be using the grass fields to start the season.

With fewer numbers, GHA has made the decision to only use the turf fields over the opening rounds as health restrictions remain in place for the foreseeable future.

"We'll just be using the two turfs, no grass, as players will have to sign in and out. This will make it easier to regulate that," Day said.

"That will apply for both training and games. We're just being as cautious as we can to start off, but hopefully we can open the grass up again soon."

Day said the hardest part could be getting participants up off the couch and back into the routine of training and weekend games.

"We just need people to get out of their houses.

"It'll be an adjustment as they've gotten used to other routines," she said.