Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hockey

Grafton Hockey legend honoured with prestigious award

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
22nd Nov 2020 10:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOR more than 25 years, Margaret Francis has been involved with Grafton Hockey Association in one way or another, and her dedication to the sport and the association's facilities has seen her receive one of Sport NSW's most prestigious awards.

For her contribution to hockey, last week Francis was honoured with a Distinguished Long Service Award at the 2020 NSW Community Sports Awards.

The current facilities manager for GHA, Francis' true dedication and service has been to the GHA's facilities where she was one of the major drivers in the success of building a centre with two synthetic water-based hockey fields, as well as the Bascule Bunkhouse.

The Bunkhouse sleeps more than 80 people and is used by many community and sporting groups, as well as the SES and Rural Fire Service during emergencies, such as the recent bushfires earlier this year.

During these times, Francis sometimes worked for upwards of 12 to 16 hours a day for weeks or months on end cooking and cleaning for the firefighters and volunteers.

The Hockey Centre becomes an integral community facility during these times, in large part due her selfless contribution.

Sport NSW chairwoman, Carolyn Campbell said Francis was a worthy award recipient.

"Sport in NSW relies on people such as Margaret who have voluntarily dedicated their time over many decades. Put simply, sport would not exist without them. It is fitting these Distinguished Long Service Award recipients are recognised and honoured," Ms Campbell said.

"Without these hardworking, selfless volunteers, tens of thousands of boys and girls, men and women, would not be able to enjoy the health, social and community benefits sport provides. Sport remains at the heart of communities across NSW and has the unique ability to bring people from different cultures and backgrounds together."

bascule bunkhouse grafton hockey association margaret francis nsw sport
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Community spirit music to Trish’s ears

        Premium Content GALLERY: Community spirit music to Trish’s ears

        Community It was all heart on Saturday evening when the community came together to support one of their own.

        More than just hairdressing at Jagged Edge

        Premium Content More than just hairdressing at Jagged Edge

        Business Owner Stormee Smith tells what extra they do to keep customers coming back

        Venue change works wonders for revitalised markets

        Premium Content Venue change works wonders for revitalised markets

        News Orara Valley shows us what it’s made of as producers come together in Coramba

        35 years and counting, ‘accidental GP’ still going strong

        Premium Content 35 years and counting, ‘accidental GP’ still going strong

        Health It’s raining awards for local doctors as four recognised for service