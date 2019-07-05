Grafton hockey talents picked for state side

HOCKEY: Two Grafton girls have been picked in the PSSA New South Wales state representative side after a triumphant championship run with the North Coast team in Newcastle last month.

Grafton Primary School star Shaniqua Williams will join South Grafton Primary teammate Caitlin Amos will compete at the national titles in Victoria late next month but North Coast coach Sue Buckley believed it should have been more.

"We were a bit unlucky not to get a couple more in the state team but those girls were fantastic all tournament, I'm really proud of them,” Buckley said.

The Grafton Primary teacher has coached the PSSA North Coast side for some time now and she was thrilled with the result this time around.

"The girls were so excited, we thought we'd do alright but they got stronger and stronger with each game and it was a big shock to even get into the finals,” she said.

"You've got to rebuild every second year when all the kids go on to high school but I was lucky enough to have about four or five girls from last year who lead the group really well.”

"You could really see how much they had matured.”

Seven girls from Grafton schools made the cut and Buckley said it made the difference as her side went on to beat MacKillop Catholic College in the final.

"It's good to have players who have worked together but by the end of it they all knew each others play,” she said.