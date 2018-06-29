Grafton hockey will be Doin' it for Holly this weekend

INSPIRATIONAL: Grafton's Holly Butcher lifted many people's spirits in her battle with Ewing's sarcoma before she died on January 4 but her legacy lives on.

INSPIRATIONAL: Grafton's Holly Butcher lifted many people's spirits in her battle with Ewing's sarcoma before she died on January 4 but her legacy lives on.

HOCKEY: Grafton Hockey Association took only minutes to decide to make a commemoration of the life of one of its favourite daughters an annual event and to hold the first one this weekend.

At its meeting on Wednesday night, Holly Butcher's friend Tayla Dennis began a presentation asking GHA to set aside a weekend to celebrate Holly's life.

Holly, a representative hockey and squash player, died in January this year from the rare cancer Ewings sarcoma.

Before she died she wrote a letter to the world, published on her death, reminding people to cherish life. The wisdom it contained ensured it went viral around the globe.

But her friends wanted to ensure Holly's life would count long into the future.

"It's Holly's birthday in June, so we wanted to do something that would be an annual reminder of her life and her letter so they wouldn't be forgotten,” Dennis said.

"I put together a presentation for GHA about Holly's achievements and her life and spoke at the meeting.

"GHA was really good. I thought they might agree to put something for next season and we would have to wait for a year to put it on.

"But I only had to present details of Holly's achievements and in a couple of minutes they had a vote and agreed it could be held in June each year.”

To celebrate Holly's life and legacy, players are encouraged to dress up for the day in anything they think Holly might appreciate.

"It can be anything from bright clothes or wearing a sunflower. Anything like that,” Dennis said.

There will be a serious side to the day with the Red Cross Blood Bank sending a representative to sign up people to give blood.

"What we want to do is get a bus together to go down to Coffs Harbour the weekend after the grand finals to donate blood,” Dennis said.

"If they haven't already they can sign up to donate as part of Holly's Red 25 group.”

In her final letter, Holly singled out blood donation as one of the treatments that extended her life and improved its quality as the disease took hold of her.

These were the last two paragraphs of her moving letter:

"Oh and one last thing, if you can, do a good deed for humanity (and myself) and start regularly donating blood. It will make you feel good with the added bonus of saving lives. I feel like it is something that is so overlooked considering every donation can save three lives! That is a massive impact each person can have and the process really is so simple.

"Blood donation (more bags than I could keep up with counting) helped keep me alive for an extra year - a year I will be forever grateful that I got to spend it here on Earth with my family, friends and dog. A year I had some of the greatest times of my life.”

GHA president Peter Fysh said approving the weekend quickly was easy for the group.

"It's a late notice thing we've put out on Facebook,” he said. "But we're sure everyone will want to get in the groove.

"Everyone who knew Holly knew what a special person she was and with the hockey community being the way it is, we wanted to get something done. At the end of the day if you can do something, why wait?”

The Doin' it for Holly campaign is on at the Grafton Hockey complex tomorrow and Sunday and will repeated on the last weekend of each June.