Grafton Hospital ICU to benefit from Rotary fundraiser

BRAND NEW: Bob Booth and Dan Madden and the cheque for the new defibrillator.

BRAND NEW: Bob Booth and Dan Madden and the cheque for the new defibrillator. Tim Jarrett

TREATING patients at Grafton Hospital will be a little easier after a significant donation from a community group.

The Rotary Club of Grafton Midday yesterday presented Grafton Base Hospital Intensive Care Unit with a cheque for $12,300 for the cost of a new defibrillator.

It was a significant step up from the defibrillators people may be familiar with, as director of Intensive Care, Andrew White, explained.

"Defibrillators are around everywhere now, and while this does everything the supermarket defibrillators do, it does it in a much more sophisticated way,” he said.

"There is a monitoring side with this device to help monitor patients and take them into scans.

"Then there is the treatment side which can deal with some more challenging rhythm problems and actually help with heart pacing.”

The Rotary Club of Grafton Midday president, Bob Booth, said Rotary was happy to raise funds for the purchase of the machine and had been given help from other organisations in the community.

"We were aware of the need for the defibrillator and we set about doing some specific fund-raising,” he said.

"We had a great response from the public.

"We also had Fulton Hogan get involved and they raised $2000 for the cause.”

Club treasurer Robert Blanchard explained it was fundraisers like this one that helped the community understand Rotary's purpose and gave Rotarians a greater sense of achievement.

"When we are asked 'what does Rotary do?', the answer is Rotary does good in the world,” he said.

"Here we are today being able to hand over $12,300 worth of equipment to help save people's lives in our Grafton community.

"It gives us great satisfaction to put back into our own community for something that is vitally needed.”