Grafton hospital patients misled by election ads

POLITICAL SPIN: A screenshot of the advertisement seen on Youtube.

POLITICAL SPIN: A screenshot of the advertisement seen on Youtube. Tim Howard

PATIENTS in a local hospital have become worried about possible cuts to services after seeing ALP election advertising.

The ads, which have appeared on television and internet channels, claim the government has cut $2.4 million from hospital budgets, with Lismore Base Hospital figuring in local advertisement.

A local doctor said a number of patients in Grafton Base Hospital had seen the advertisements and asked him if there was any truth to the ads and what services would be cut.

"I wasn't sure, but I contacted the local ALP candidate and was told that it was something head office was doing and they didn't know anything about it,” he said.

The ALP's candidate for Page, Patrick Deegan, said the basis for the claim in the advertisement was extrapolated from federal and state government health budget figures.

"When the Federal Government reduces its sharing of hospital funding it is a cut that has to be made up - either by digging into state budgets, meaning less money for other things - or reducing services,” he said.

"Either way it is not a good thing. Which is why Labor will restore this federal funding if we are elected.”

A spokesperson from ALP head office said the figures in the advertisement were based on the federal and state governments' figures.

She said the health funding split between the two tiers of government had been 50/50 until 2017, when the Federal Government cut its health funding to the states to 45 per cent.

"The cut from 50 per cent to 45 per cent is $715 million over three years 2017-18 to 2019-20,” she said.

She said the breakdown was:

2017-18: $119m

2018-19: $236m

2019-20: $360m

"We break up these figures with the number of hospitals in NSW to arrive at a figure per hospital,” she said.

The spokesperson said it was up to each state government to decide if it would top up health funding, or cut services.

"It doesn't really make much difference. Either way it means a cut has to be made somewhere,” she said.