Grafton Hospital’s healthy spirit of Christmas on show

Nothing shows off the Christmas spirit quite like a Christmas tree, and there’s been plenty of examples of good ones.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis got to hand out the presents when he judged the annual Christmas decoration competition at Grafton Base Hospital recently.

Commenting on each of the displays, he posted this to his Facebook page:

“Christmas is alive and well at Grafton Base Hospital and the annual Christmas tree competition is a shining example that the Christmas spirit is thriving at GBH through this dreadful global pandemic we’re experiencing.

“I had the pleasure of judging the best Christmas tree last week. It was a tough gig with some very imaginative displays. Each department contributed with wonderful innovative, theme-based trees. The X-Ray Department had a very colourfully decorated skeleton, Pathology focused on syringes and stool samples from Santa and Prancer, Afterhours Management had a COVID-based tree with masks, hand sanitiser and QR codes, Food Services had a wonderful Australiana theme depicting our land of contrasts, the Executive Management team including IT donned their corridor with a range of creative ideas, and Oncology donned its brand new headquarters with a beautiful living tree which was very special, allowing patients to take part by hanging their own personal baubles.

“The one that really stood out in my eyes was the colourful and cheekily inventive Christmas tree created by the Sexual Health, Harm Reduction/Aboriginal Health team. The Santa figurine was decorated in condoms right down to the buttons on his coat to his hair and beard! I’m advised that the expiry date on all the condoms used had expired!

“I’m certain that this display of Christmas has brought a smile to every patient in the hospital and I sincerely thank all the staff for their efforts in bringing Christmas to them and for the exceptional service they have provided our community during what has been a very difficult year.

“Merry Christmas to one and all and let’s hope 2021 is a little kinder to us.”

Take a look at each of the decorations here: