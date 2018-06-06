Grafton hotbed for big rigs this weekend

HONK, HONK: Shona Laurie and her daughter Lilly Rose braved the wet of last year's June long weekend to watch the 2017 trucking parade along Prince Street, Grafton as part of the annual Grafton Truck Show.

HONK, HONK: Shona Laurie and her daughter Lilly Rose braved the wet of last year's June long weekend to watch the 2017 trucking parade along Prince Street, Grafton as part of the annual Grafton Truck Show. Debrah Novak

LAST year the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club teamed up with Clarence River Jockey Club executive officer Michael Beattie to hold its 40th Grafton Truck Show at the racecourse.

The scheduling paired the event with the Ulmarra "Chip-In” Cup Day, and despite the races being cancelled due to inclement weather there were still more than 100 trucks in the parade and 1200 people through the gates.

This year the annual show will be at the racecourse again with added prizemoney including $500 for each of the 'Best' categories for Scania, Volvo, Mack, Freightliner, Western Star, Kenworth, Other Makes and Fleet.

The truck show kicks off from 8am at Jacaranda Park. Drivers will need to find organisers at the nomination table to pay $30 to enter the parade and nominate categories to be judged. The parade will start at 10am down Prince street, then out to the racecourse in Powell St for judging and activities.

Gates at the racecourse open to the public at about 11.30am, once the last truck has been parked.

Everyone is welcome on the day, with rides, activities such as the Sand Wizard, jumping castle and merry-go-round, market and trade stalls, the truck display, bars, food and live entertainment throughout the day.

The Ulmarra "Chip-in” Cup Day is on again so the races will be happening as well.

The trophy presentation and auction will take place on the day and after the last horse race will be a 100m dash for $100 cash.

Organisers have worked hard to see it all come together and are keeping their fingers crossed for good weather.

"The atmosphere the night before a truck show is so exciting,” Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club publicity officer Bec Jacobs said.

"You can feel the electricity in the air, the smell of the kerosene, truck wash, tyre shine and polish, not to mention the pride the drivers take in their rigs.

"A lot of work goes into prepping for a truck show, the long nights and little sleep is worth it in the end.

"This year we are really looking forward to seeing our repeat visitors and some new ones as well.”

For more information about the show, email graftontruckclub@gmail.com or follow Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club on Facebook.