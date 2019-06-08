Grafton icon back on the market

The former Visitor Information Centre is up for sale again.

IT SITS in one of Grafton's most high-traffic areas and after several attempts to sell, the former Grafton Visitor Information Centre is back on the market.

After it was passed in at auction without a bid in April 2018, Clarence Valley Council resolved to list the property at $1.2million.

It received three offers for the building under that mark, and resolved to reject those offers.

In September, the council resolved to delegate the general manager to negotiate a sale due to certain conditions.

Acting general manager Laura Black said the council had been negotiating with a party over the sale, but they didn't take up the offer, and so put the property back on the market.

The property is now being offered by private treaty with Ford & Dougherty, who said they were confident of a sale.

"We are working with co-agent Burgess Rawson in Sydney, who are dealing with a number of interested parties,” said Natasha Watkinson, Ford & Dougherty's commercial property manager.

She said that despite the work on the doorstep, it was still a great location to invest in.

"We believe it's going to attract an entrepreneurial type of investor, and certainly the interest we've had to date has backed up our expectations.”

Expressions of interest in the property close on June 27.