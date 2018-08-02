Grafton included in heats for world's richest greyhound race

IN THE RUNNING: Grafton Greyhound Racing Club will be hosting qualifying finals for the inaugural Million Dollar Chase.

GREYHOUNDS: Grafton trainers will be gearing up for a shot at the world's richest greyhound race, with Grafton Greyhound Racing Club one of 11 regional tracks selected to host a qualifying final for the inaugural Greyhound Racing NSW and Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase.

Two greyhounds from Grafton will qualify through to the semi-finals to be held at Wentworth Park, which will culminate in a grand final worth $1 million to the winner at Wentworth Park on October 20.

Grafton Greyhound Racing Club president John Corrigan said it was exciting for the club to be included in the event.

"It's certainly a shot in the arm for Northern Rivers greyhound racing to have the opportunity to go in the race for this sort of prize money,.

"We're grateful to Ladbrokes and the NSW Government for sponsoring the race and giving the people in regional NSW the chance to race for that prize money. Usually you'll only find big prize money in Sydney and Melbourne, country greyhounds haven't had the opportunity to be a part of that so I think GRNSW have to be congratulated to give regional greyhounds the opportunity to race and compete in an event like this,” Mr Corrigan said.

The NSW Government will contribute $500,000 towards the series, which will include races in Bathurst, Lismore, Maitland, Wagga Wagga, Bulli, Dubbo, Temora, Nowra, Richmond and Newcastle.

The government's sponsorship for the event marks a turnaround in their stance on greyhound racing since looking to outlaw the sport just two years ago.

Entry fees from every race will include a donation to the not-for-profit Greyhounds as Pets and all participants in the Million Dollar Chase must rehome their dog into Greyhounds as Pets or a similar program after its racing career or keep it as a pet.

"The Million Dollar Chase marks a fresh start for the NSW greyhound racing industry and is a great opportunity for owners, trainers and breeders across the State,” Minister for Racing Paul Toole said.

The regional qualifying heats will be in Grafton on September 17, with the qualifying final to be held on September 24.