Grafton inmates keep elderly warm through winter

Clair Morton
| 15th Jun 2017 12:30 PM
TOASTY WARM: Grafton Aged Care residents were delighted with their gifts of warm blankets, crocheted by female inmates at the Grafton Correctional Centre.
TOASTY WARM: Grafton Aged Care residents were delighted with their gifts of warm blankets, crocheted by female inmates at the Grafton Correctional Centre.

FEMALE inmates at the Grafton Correctional Centre are hooked on crochet, and it's the older residents of the Clarence Valley who are benefiting.

Over the past few months, they have whiled away the hours creating blankets for donation to residents of the Grafton Aged Care Home.

Glenn Innes and Grafton Correctional Centre governor Michelle Paynter said the initiative was driven by senior correctional officer Rachel Fodera, who came up with the idea when she brought her young son to visit the home.

"She has been driving it within the centre, arranging donations and setting up processes for the inmates,” Ms Paynter said.

"The inmates have felt a sense of purpose and pride by being a part of this project that we have named the JBC community initiative project.

"They have all stated that they are just happy to be giving back to the community.”

Ms Fodera said Grafton Correctional Centre were extremely fortunate to receive large donations of wool and crochet hooks from the local Spotlight store, which enabled the inmates to start this program in making blankets for the community.

"Spotlight's manager has been more than supportive of this idea and is aware that our first lot of donations will be going to the residents of Grafton Aged Care Home,” she said.

Last month, Michelle and Rachel from the Grafton Correctional Centre arranged a visit to the to present not only blankets but scarves and crochet bags, and meet some of the residents who would benefit from their work.

TOASTY WARM: Grafton Aged Care residents were delighted with their gifts of warm blankets, crocheted by female inmates at the Grafton Correctional Centre.
TOASTY WARM: Grafton Aged Care residents were delighted with their gifts of warm blankets, crocheted by female inmates at the Grafton Correctional Centre.

Grafton Aged Care Home's director of nursing Julie Spicer said the donation was a lovely surprise for residents and the families.

"Each of the residents were able to pick their own blanket and other crochet items which was a great idea,” she said.

"This was a great opportunity for the giving and receiving of care as the residents chatted away and shared their stories about crocheting with each other and our visitors.”

Ms Spicer said the residents and were already making good use of the donated goods as the temperature dropped.

Grafton Daily Examiner
