Grafton Jail closing ceremony
News

VIDEO: Grafton jail closure in pictures

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
17th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
A FLAG lowering ceremony has marked the end of an era for Grafton Correctional Centre.

Corrective Services NSW Deputy Commissioner Kevin Corcoran and Corrective Services NSW Commissioner Peter Severin were among the officials who presented a key ring, framed photograph and certificate of appreciation to each officer, as well as honour boards, service plaques and Commissioner's Commendations to selected staff members.

RELATED STORY: Staff bid emotional farewell to old Grafton jail

The official flag lowering ceremony followed before Grafton Correctional Centre Governor Michelle Paynter saluted her staff for the final time.

Corrective Services NSW confirmed the centre would be officially retired on August 5

ceremony corrective services nsw grafton jail jail closure nsw corrective services old grafton jail
Grafton Daily Examiner

