Grafton jail will inject 1,100 new jobs during construction

The NSW Government will create 2,000 new corrections roles over the next three years to address the state's rising prison population.

Many of the new jobs will be for frontline correctional officers as well as Community Corrections, psychologists and academy training staff.

The $3.8 billion prison infrastructure program is delivering new and expanded facilities at Cessnock, Kempsey and Nowra, and new projects will soon be underway at Bathurst, Cessnock, Windsor and Silverwater.

In addition, a new state-of-the-art facility in Grafton will inject more than $560 million in to the local economy, as well as create a further 1,100 jobs during construction and 600 new roles once operational.

Minister for Corrections David Elliott said this was on top of the 2,100 jobs created in the past two years, creating 4,100 jobs.

At the same time, Corrective Services NSW is introducing a benchmarking system with clear performance measures for prison managers to foster greater accountability and improve standards.

"We are investing in reducing reoffending, new infrastructure and cutting edge technologies such as phone jamming at Goulburn Correctional Complex.

"My job is to ensure the community gets the best bang for their taxpayer buck in terms of security, safety and rehabilitation and these new jobs help deliver that.”