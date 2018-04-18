Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Architecture Construction Safety First Career Concept
Architecture Construction Safety First Career Concept Rawpixel Ltd
News

Grafton jail will inject 1,100 new jobs during construction

ebony stansfield
by
18th Apr 2018 6:17 AM

The NSW Government will create 2,000 new corrections roles over the next three years to address the state's rising prison population.

Many of the new jobs will be for frontline correctional officers as well as Community Corrections, psychologists and academy training staff.

The $3.8 billion prison infrastructure program is delivering new and expanded facilities at Cessnock, Kempsey and Nowra, and new projects will soon be underway at Bathurst, Cessnock, Windsor and Silverwater.

In addition, a new state-of-the-art facility in Grafton will inject more than $560 million in to the local economy, as well as create a further 1,100 jobs during construction and 600 new roles once operational.

Minister for Corrections David Elliott said this was on top of the 2,100 jobs created in the past two years, creating 4,100 jobs.

At the same time, Corrective Services NSW is introducing a benchmarking system with clear performance measures for prison managers to foster greater accountability and improve standards.

"We are investing in reducing reoffending, new infrastructure and cutting edge technologies such as phone jamming at Goulburn Correctional Complex.

"My job is to ensure the community gets the best bang for their taxpayer buck in terms of security, safety and rehabilitation and these new jobs help deliver that.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Former Page MP says mayor has credentials for the job

    Former Page MP says mayor has credentials for the job

    News Mayor to have a shot at pre-selection for seat of Page in next Federal election.

    Doing the hard yards for Mr Tarrant

    Doing the hard yards for Mr Tarrant

    News Ex-student flies in from Germany for fundraiser

    Home games hit the mark for Pilley

    Home games hit the mark for Pilley

    Commonwealth Games Aussie crowd tops off gold medal match for Pilley

    Car crash damages graves in cemetery

    Car crash damages graves in cemetery

    News Firefighters and tow truck called to incident at Grafton cemetary

    Local Partners