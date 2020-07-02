Grafton jockeys help Dunn to five straight in Murwillumbah

Matt Dunn-trained Dreamtime Magic (right, pictured at the Clarence River Jockey Club in 2019) rounded out five straight for Dunn in Murwillumbah on Thursday

MATT Dunn and Matthew McGuren continued their domination of Thursday’s Murwillumbah meeting when Dreamtime Magic won the $22,000 Swimart Tweed Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m).

The three-year-old filly had won her previous start at Ballina, a 1300m B58 and she dropped back 100m to make it successive victories.

McGuren had ridden the daughter of Dream Ahead to that Ballina success and was back on board to claim what was the third leg of a treble and his 57th win of the NRRA season.

It took him 25 wins ahead of second-placed Ben Looker in the jockey’s premiership.

Dunn and McGuren combined as Ready To Party and Cane Cutter won race 3 and 4 on the day, while Ms Belinda Hodder and Ms Emily Atkinson took out the two openers for Dunn.

The Murwillumbah-based trainer had trained the winners of the first three races at his home track and Ready To Party gave him his the first four with his second career win at start number eight.

“It was a strong win,” stable foreman Toby McIntosh said of Ready To Party’s surge to success from gallant mare Queen Of Manhattan (Tony Newing).

“He was dominant and Matty made sure he got to the outside. Once he did he was right.

“He (Ready To Party) has improved a lot since the blinkers went on.”

He said “there might be a race for him over the carnival” in reference to the Clarence River Jockey Club’s Tooheys XXXX Gold July Racing Carnival at Grafton.

Patience, by the three-year-old gelding son of More Than Ready’s owners and trainer is paying off, McIntosh added.

“Matt has been patient with him,” he said.

“He’s always had an opinion of him.”

