Grafton jockeys, trainers shift attention to Lismore

ABANDONED: Coffs Harbour Racing Club had no choice but to call off yesterday’s race meeting after heavy rain.

RACING :The Toormina Cup race meet at Coffs Harbour Race Club was abandoned yesterday due to heavy rain across the region.

Clarence Valley chances including top jockeys Matthew McGuren and Belinda Hodder, as well as dangerous trainers John Shelton and Dwayne Schmidt, were hunting wins to build momentum ahead of the July Carnival in Grafton.

The opening race was to jump at 12.30 yesterday but with the track at a Heavy 9 and more rain to come, officials made the call early to avoid any injury to jockeys and horses during the scheduled races.

North Coast and Northern Rivers racing will need to wait until Thursday for their next event before Clarence River Jockey Club hosts the Grafton Cup Prelude Day on June 28, giving trainers a chance to qualify for some of the July Carnival’s main events.