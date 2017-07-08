20°
Grafton joins nation-wide anti-CSG demonstration

Caitlan Charles | 8th Jul 2017 3:40 PM
Clarence Valley Against Coal Seam Gas (CSG) Mining members take part in the peaceful protest along the Pacific Highway against coal seam gas.
Clarence Valley Against Coal Seam Gas (CSG) Mining members take part in the peaceful protest along the Pacific Highway against coal seam gas.

LINING the Pacific Highway were community members with anti-coal seam gas signs as part of a nation-wide demonstration to call the issue of CSG mining to attention.

Members of the Clarence Valley Against Coal Seam Gas (CSG) Mining gathered near the viaduct on the Pacific Highway to have their voices heard.

One of those members, Kylie Kelly, had a personal connection to the Valley's fight against CSG mining.

"This is a state issue in NSW and it's still an issue that we want to bring to peoples attention, it's not something that has gone off the radar completely,” she said.

"I am a farmer, I grow organic crops, I have a mortgage and basically your property becomes worthless if you've got coal seam gas in the area and you can't run your business, and basically you are trapped paying off your mortgage while other people are doing things on your land.”

The demonstration was happening all over the country along major highways with the aim to draw attention to the fact that water is too precious of a resource to risk it with industries like the CSG industry.

Read the full story in Monday's Daily Examiner.

