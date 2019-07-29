Grafton juniors fast-tracked to West Ham Academy in London

RISING STARS: Bailey Bathgate and Keanu Staader in Grafton United colours were hand picked to go to the West Ham football Academy in London.

FOOTBALL: It's not every day you get invited to London to train with West Ham United but 15-year old Grafton United juniors Keanu Staader and Bailey Bathgate were offered the golden opportunity last week after impressing selectors at a training clinic.

Four Grafton juniors were chosen to go on to an Australia/Oceania training camp on the Gold Coast in September but Staader and Bathgate were fast-tracked straight to the United Kingdom and Staader couldn't be happier.

"I'm really excited and I'm very proud of myself because I've worked so hard and it's paid off,” Staader said.

The West Ham clinic in the school holidays was an early birthday present to Staader (AKA Simba) and if he makes it to London it could be a gift that keeps on giving, but due to financial restraints the talented youngster has set up a Go Fund Me account.

"Our son has been playing soccer since he was six years old he is the most driven dedicated person I know,” Keanu's father Brad Staader, said on the fund raising page.

"He has the chance to be signed with a world class team but the costs is not possible for us as I care for my wife who is sick with an incurable illness. We are desperately looking for any financial assistance for our son to achieve his dream.”

Keanu is humble about his ambitions but the aspiring star has big plans in the football world.

"I'm hoping to go professional and get a contract, I'd love to play for Manchester United but I'll take my start wherever I can get it,” Keanu said.

"I play centre mid or central attacking midfield. I like to set up goals and score some myself, I like to get into the game. I'd like to be like Eden Hazard.”

Keanu has always known football was for him and the opportunity to go across the globe to see both England and Scotland and play with some of the brightest young talents in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom has him and his parents on a high.

"I fell in love with football the first time I saw it, I've always wanted to play as much as I can, I've been dedicated to the sport my whole life and it's finally happened.” Keanu said.

"I need to fund raise like mad but I know my Mum and Dad would do anything to let me go though, they're always by my side.

"I've never been on a plane let alone gone overseas so it will be a good experience.”