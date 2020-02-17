Menu
Junior Hockey action between Under 9 Cromack Transport City Bears (yellow) v Royals Yowies (green) last season.
Hockey

Grafton juniors get set to open GHA hockey season

Mitchell Keenan
17th Feb 2020 3:00 PM
HOCKEY :After another long summer break, Grafton Hockey Association is ready to get back to business with another huge season ahead.

Grafton Junior Hockey spokesman Mary Day touched on the coming events leading into the 2020 season.

“On Thursday there is a come and try session from 5pm to 6pm at the Hockey Centre. Any young people from Kindergarten to Year 6 are welcome to come along and find out what hockey is like,” Day said.

“There is no cost and all equipment is provided.”

GHA has fostered some top talents on the national and hockey stage and with another crop of juniors earning state and national selection in 2019, the association is looking to keep one of the nation’s top hockey nurseries in top working order.

Day also spoke of the coming interschools competition that will pit the best juniors against one another for the ultimate crown.

“The following Thursday on February 27, The Daily Examiner Hockey competition for local primary schools commences at 4pm. All local school have been sent information regarding this,” she said.

Day added schools would take on players who may be at a school not entering a team.

“If some students from small schools do not have a team they are welcome to come along and they will be placed in a team, she said.

“This competition runs for four consecutive Thursdays finishing on March 19. This is free and is for new players as well as those that have played previously.”

Lastly, Day spoke of the sign-on day, giving juniors the chance to register for the season ahead.

“Sign-on day for Junior Hockey is on Saturday, February 29, between 9am and 11am at the hockey pavilion, she said.

“All clubs will be in attendance. Otherwise you can call in to The Daily Examiner Hockey afternoons to found out more,” she said.

