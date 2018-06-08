Menu
REPRESENTATIVE HONOURS: The Grafton Hockey Association juniors away at the State PSSA Hockey Championships in Narellan. Combined Independent Schools players Riley Wondergem (left) and Nate Cahill (right) and North Coast players Kade Simpson, Kael Cook, Charlie McGarvie and Charlie Nilon. Contributed
Hockey

Grafton juniors shine bright at State titles

Matthew Elkerton
by
8th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

HOCKEY: Six of Grafton Hockey Association's brightest junior stick stars have impressed while at the NSWPSSA State Championships in Narellan.

Grafton juniors Kade Simpson, Kael Cook, Charlie McGarvie and Charlie Nilon all pulled on the green and gold of North Coast PSSA for the championships as the side aimed to back up a strong performance at the event last year.

With a mixed bag of results throughout the rounds, the team managed to earn a spot in the play-off for the bronze medal which the boys won comfortably against North West.

Meanwhile, fellow Grafton juniors Riley Wondergem and Nate Cahill were also at the tournament as they stepped on to the field for the NSW Combined Independent Schools side.

The CIS side were close to unstoppable throughout the tournament and made it into a tough final clash against Sydney North.

After a see-sawing battle between the two heavyweights of the competition, nothing could split the two sides after 60 minutes, with the match finishing at 2-2. It was declared there would be joint winners.

