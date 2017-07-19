Grafton juniors step up to NSW stage

Harry Watts has been selected in the Under-13 NSW State field hockey side after a strong effort for Grafton at Armidale.

HOCKEY: Grafton Hockey Association has once again proven its ability to stand toe-to-toe with the bigger associations across NSW after five juniors were selected to represent their state in under-13 sides.

Sailors Hockey Club junior Breah Fischer was named in the Under-13 NSW Girls side last week after an impressive showing for the Grafton 1 side during the Hockey NSW Under-13 Field State Championships which wrapped up in Tamworth a fortnight ago.

In another show of strength for the burgeoning Sailors junior contingent the club had another three juniors selected for state honours following the boys U13 state titles which were held in the cold at Armidale at the weekend.

Sailors Hockey Club junior Jesse McGarvie has been selected in the Under-13 NSW State field hockey side. Adam Hourigan

Charlie Baker-Daniels, Jesse McGarvie and Harry Watts as well as fellow Grafton junior Keaton Stutt were all selected to represent NSW after the two Grafton sides put in strong showings across the trying carnival.

The five Grafton juniors will be jetting off to Perth at the end of September to tackle the best sides from around the country at the 2017 U13 Girls' and Boys' Australian Carnival. NSW will be aiming to upset reigning champions Victoria in both divisions.