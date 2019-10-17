Grafton juniors take under-13 hockey nationals by storm

STARS: NSW representatives Theo Lobsey and Martina Williams at the u13 nationals in Hobart.

STARS: NSW representatives Theo Lobsey and Martina Williams at the u13 nationals in Hobart. Matt Lobsey

HOCKEY: Two of the Clarence Valley's brightest young stars with the stick travelled south to represent New South Wales in Hobart for the under-13 boys and girls national hockey titles last week.

Royals juniors Theo Lobsey and Martina Williams earned their spots in the state sides travelling to Tasmania after showing their skills for North Coast at the state titles earlier in the year.

Lobsey was part of the NSW Lions side who were challenged throughout but found some strong wins, including a 2-0 over Western Australia, 1-0 against a tough Victorian team and 4-0 and 4-1 triumphs over each of the South Australian squads.

The success had the under-13 boys finish in eighth out of 12 teams overall.

Williams was part of the NSW Stars side that had a deal of success beating Victoria 3-0, Tasmania 4-0 and the ACT 1-0 among other wins as they went on to secure fifth out of 13.

The young star scored seven goals and was picked in the NSW Under-15 squad for 2020.

Theo Lobsey's father, Matt, managed the NSW Stars side to a second placed finish.

"This is his (Theo's) third year playing hockey, having always played soccer (Majos FC). He plays a lot like his mum Angie Day (captain of McAuley White),” Matt said.

"He's got a similar style and plays a similar position as a defensive midfielder. He has good match awareness, he's quick, can tackle and has really effective distribution.”

Matt said the competition format looks to allow more kids to compete and grow against top opposition.

"It's designed to be developmental, so states pick two even teams (not all sides do that), but NSW had two even sides. It makes it more challenging, but we do it for the future,” he said.

"Playing in the nationals, all the players look good, there's no weak links on the field. The step up in standard is obvious but they both proved themselves, which is really good. Martina (Williams) has good skills, she's fast, she's strong and has a good shot on goal.”

Matt was proud to have two juniors representing his club, Royals, at the top stage in junior hockey.

"They both play for Royals. Martina is in under-16s and Theo played in the under-13s this year. They lost to City Bears, who hadn't won a game, in the semi-final but they had a great year. Bears star Kale Cook was also in the under-13s state squad but he didn't travel to Hobart due to age restrictions,” he said.

"Before the tournament Theo was training with the development squad.”