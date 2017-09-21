Grafton KFC evacuated over gas leak

Although I’ve moved around a bit, I’m a Queensland girl at heart with a love of the ocean and the mighty maroons. Since moving to Grafton earlier this year I have fallen in love with the Valley lifestyle. The best part of my job here is getting to know the locals and putting their stories on paper; there is always something going on and so many people with interesting tales to tell.

FIREFIGHTERS say the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Grafton is in no danger of being extra crispy, despite an unfolding situation at the fast food store.

Grafton Fire and Rescue captain Garry Reardon said staff self-evacuated the building when they heard the "very distinct sound" of a leaking bottle of carbon dioxide.

"The carbon dioxide bottles have leaked and filled the store with carbon dioxide, which displaces the oxygen," he said.

"They called us in to displace and do some atmospheric monitoring. The staff did the right thing."

It is expected they will be given the all-clear to return to business as usual soon.