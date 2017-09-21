28°
News

Grafton KFC evacuated over gas leak

The Grafton KFC has been evacuated.
The Grafton KFC has been evacuated. Clair Morton
Clair Morton
by

FIREFIGHTERS say the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Grafton is in no danger of being extra crispy, despite an unfolding situation at the fast food store.

Grafton Fire and Rescue captain Garry Reardon said staff self-evacuated the building when they heard the "very distinct sound" of a leaking bottle of carbon dioxide.

"The carbon dioxide bottles have leaked and filled the store with carbon dioxide, which displaces the oxygen," he said.

"They called us in to displace and do some atmospheric monitoring. The staff did the right thing."

It is expected they will be given the all-clear to return to business as usual soon.

Topics:  editors picks gas grafton kfc

Grafton Daily Examiner
Closure of popular cafe stirs emotion

Closure of popular cafe stirs emotion

Skye Harrison reflects on the closure of the Tilted Teaspoon on Prince St.

5 homes under 250k in Grafton

For sale sign in front of home.

LOOKING to get into the real estate market on a small budget?

iPhone 8: So what are the cheapest deals around?

So what's the best deal with the latest iphones

Comparison website has crunched the numbers

Fourth hottest September day around the corner

ALL TIME HIGH: Fourth highest September temperatures in Grafton this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to soar over the weekend

Local Partners