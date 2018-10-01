Grafton kid named best bush jockey; readies for Kosciuszko

MAN OF THE MOMENT: Ben Looker has taken out Country Jockey of the Year.

RACING: After a stellar season in the saddle, former Grafton jockey Ben Looker has taken out Country Jockey of the Year at the recent Racing NSW Provincial and Country Racing awards night.

Looker rode more than 100 winners last season, amassing almost $2.5million in prizemoney for the year. Add in almost 200 minor placings and it was hard to unseat the former Grafton jockey.

His biggest win came in the form of $400,000 Country Championships winner Victorem for the Jenny Graham stable at Port Macquarie.

The pair will link up again on the exciting gelding, when he is first up in the $1.3-million The Kosciuszko on October 13.

Victorem will be first up in the inaugural bush feature, having not run since a thrilling second-place finish in the Hawkesbury Guineas in April, but trialled well on Friday, according to Looker.

"I'm going in as confident as can be. I wouldn't swap my horse for anything else in the race,” he said.

"I love him. He's got the coolest attitude ever. I think he's just like me (and) I think that's why we get along so good.

"He's like having a little brother around. He keeps you on your toes.”

Looker's choice to stick true to the Graham stable has left Grafton trainer John Shelton out in the cold with his The Kosciuszko runner Belflyer.

Looker, who was indentured to Shelton to start his riding career, has ridden Belflyer to all of his wins since the champion seven-year-old joined the Shelton stable.

Shelton has instead turned to Central Coast jockey Bobby El-Issa to ride the Northern Rivers Horse of the Year in the feature sprint.

El-Issa rode Belflyer to his unbelievable second-placed finish in the listed Ramornie Handicap (1200m) at Grafton in July after Looker was taken out in a horror fall in the previous race.

This time around El-Issa has had a full preparation with the horse and said he is "proud to partner up with Shelton again”.

Belflyer has firmed in the betting market since being announced for the race, with Ladbrokes rating the gelding an early $15 chance. Matthew Dunn's Care To Think is the race favourite at $3.50.

Looker's ride Victorem will start the race as second-favourite at $5.50.