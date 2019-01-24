Grafton local's design dreams fulfilled in hometown

James & Dare's new trainee Amy Edwards is ready to get to work with owner Justin James.

The opportunity of a lifetime came far closer to home than aspiring interior designer Amy Edwards expected.

The 18-year-old beat out more than ten applicants for a traineeship with Grafton design studio James & Dare Creative.

As a Grafton local, Amy is ecstatic the next step in her career doesn't mean packing her bags.

"I never thought that Grafton would have an opportunity like this, I thought I would have to go Sydney or Melbourne,” she said.

"I never expected to be beginning a career within my dream field at such an early stage of my life, I am beyond excited to embark upon something that I am truly passionate about."

"My dream has always been to end up running a business, and the great thing about this is that there is the opportunity to run a branch at the end of it.”

Amy loves her independence and said she will go wherever the next opportunity takes her, even if that means leaving her home town.

Owner Justin James said Amy could "hit the ground running” faster than other candidates.

"Our trainee will experience all aspects of graphic design, as well as publishing, sign-age, interior design and social media management which is largely unheard of outside the major cities,” he said.

The "nerve wracking” three phase interview process put applicants design skills to the test.

Short-listed applicants designed web resumes, had a formal interview and then created a de-constructed business card.

Mr James said the process "weeded out” candidates not willing to put in the hard yards.