Grafton locals keeping streets clean

CLEANING UP: Richard Eastwood and his grandson Alba Eastwood collect litter from the streets of Grafton and recycle it at their local return and earn facility. Kathryn Lewis

EACH morning on his walk to get the daily paper Richard Eastwood collects bags of rubbish, and for the past four months his grandson Alba Eastwood has joined him in helping to keep Grafton clean.

He said he has noticed a drastic decrease in litter on the streets since the earn and return machine has been installed.

"Generally I could pick up two or three grocery bags in a week easily, now I'm lucky if I can fill one."

MI Organics closed the Grafton Waste Transfer and Recycling Centre on Friday despite being popular within the community.

Mr Eastwood said he went to MI Organics to dispose of green waste but prefers to bring bottles and cans to the return and earn facility.

Alba is just as community minded as his grandfather and has started collecting rubbish around his own home in Grafton.

"Normally we get around $10, but last week we got a record of about $20. I think today we will have another record," Alba said.