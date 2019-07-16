Grafton community loses legal aid

IT'S back to the bad old days for Aboriginal people arriving at Grafton Court House for hearings, a former court liaison officer says.

Andrew Jeffrey was Aboriginal Legal Service's field officer at Grafton until he quit in protest at the recent decision to move the ALS office from Grafton to Coffs Harbour.

His role of providing a point of contact between Aboriginal people and legal representatives has not been filled.

But Mr Jeffrey said the court Aboriginal client support officer, Mishika Randall, had provided a similar service, but her role had also gone, at the same time the ALS role had gone.

"It's ironic all this has happened just as we're celebrating NAIDOC Week," MrJeffrey said.

"It's gone back to the very old days when you just turned up to court and you got your own solicitor.

"There's no ... support for people unfamiliar with court processes. Aboriginal people have to come to court and fend for themselves."

He said the local Aboriginal community did not want to sit around and watch as services were taken from the area.

"We want to organise crisis meeting with the local members Kevin Hogan (Federal), Chris Gulaptis (State) as well as Mayor Jim Simmons," he said.

"The Clarence Valley (is) losing more and more services, particularly justice, to regions like Coffs Harbour."

Mr Jeffrey said Coffs Harbour had just gained a Community Legal Centre.

"The Aboriginal community said they didn't need the service here," MrJeffrey said.

"They said it was fine for Coffs Harbour to be serviced remotely from the Grafton office."

An ALS representative would not comment on the issues arising from the office move yet.

The Daily Examiner contacted the Aboriginal Liaison Service for comment, but it did not reply by deadline.