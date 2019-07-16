Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Court House
Grafton Court House Caitlan Charles
News

Grafton community loses legal aid

Tim Howard
by
16th Jul 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S back to the bad old days for Aboriginal people arriving at Grafton Court House for hearings, a former court liaison officer says.

Andrew Jeffrey was Aboriginal Legal Service's field officer at Grafton until he quit in protest at the recent decision to move the ALS office from Grafton to Coffs Harbour.

His role of providing a point of contact between Aboriginal people and legal representatives has not been filled.

But Mr Jeffrey said the court Aboriginal client support officer, Mishika Randall, had provided a similar service, but her role had also gone, at the same time the ALS role had gone.

"It's ironic all this has happened just as we're celebrating NAIDOC Week," MrJeffrey said.

"It's gone back to the very old days when you just turned up to court and you got your own solicitor.

"There's no ... support for people unfamiliar with court processes. Aboriginal people have to come to court and fend for themselves."

He said the local Aboriginal community did not want to sit around and watch as services were taken from the area.

"We want to organise crisis meeting with the local members Kevin Hogan (Federal), Chris Gulaptis (State) as well as Mayor Jim Simmons," he said.

"The Clarence Valley (is) losing more and more services, particularly justice, to regions like Coffs Harbour."

Mr Jeffrey said Coffs Harbour had just gained a Community Legal Centre.

"The Aboriginal community said they didn't need the service here," MrJeffrey said.

"They said it was fine for Coffs Harbour to be serviced remotely from the Grafton office."

An ALS representative would not comment on the issues arising from the office move yet.

The Daily Examiner contacted the Aboriginal Liaison Service for comment, but it did not reply by deadline.

aboriginal legal service grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Meet the candidates: Aneka Larkin

    premium_icon Meet the candidates: Aneka Larkin

    People and Places Get to know the junior Jacaranda Queen candidates a little better each day

    PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Rave reviews drive Barbara's bid

    premium_icon PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Rave reviews drive Barbara's bid

    People and Places Meet the Business Excellence Awards People's Choice top 12

    Missing childrens' 1000km joy ride ends in arrest

    premium_icon Missing childrens' 1000km joy ride ends in arrest

    News 'A couple of Red Bulls and you'll likely do anything' police said.

    Aussie families face tax shock

    premium_icon Aussie families face tax shock

    News It could have a major impact on childcare subsidies