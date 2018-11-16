Grafton lotto ticket scores local $200,000

ONE lucky ticket holder has claimed $200,000 after their ticket was drawn in the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot 1st Price.

Three days after the draw, the northern NSW resident came forward to claim their prize, but what they will do with it will remain a mystery.

The winning ticket was purchased at Grafton Lotto Plus on Prince St.

While the winning entry was registered to a Players Club Card, the contact details were not up to date which meant NSW Lotteries officials had no way of contacting the winner to break the life-changing news.

When speaking with a NSW Lotteries official this afternoon to confirm their win, the happy winner shared the shock of the 1st Prize win was still sinking in.

But exactly how they will use their Lucky Lotteries windfall will forever remain a mystery as the winner has chosen to remain completely anonymous.

Grafton Lotto Plus - November 2018 - Kelly Spek and Brigitte Cameron Contributed

Grafton Lotto Plus co-owner Judith Emery said she was thrilled her outlet had sold a 1st Prize winning entry.

"We've just moved the shop next door so we have a bright new store and since then we've sold a division two winning entry and a 1st Prize!” she exclaimed.

"This is certainly the biggest prize we've sold since we opened the new shop!

"We are so pleased the winner has been united with their prize! We wish them all the best!”

NSW Lotteries spokesperson Matt Hart said Lucky Lotteries 1st Prize winners often said their windfall gave them the freedom to spoil themselves.

"From holidays overseas to new cars and house deposits, many Lucky Lotteries 1st Prize winners tell us the guaranteed first prize amount will be used for an item, an occasion or a holiday they have always been dreaming of,” he revealed.

"Think of how our Grafton winner's festive season and New Year will change after taking home $200,000”

The winning ticket of one random number was purchased at Grafton Lotto Plus, 34 Prince Street, Grafton.

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $26.68 million for draw 1158 while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $1.41 million for draw 10257.

For your chance to make today your 'Lucky' day, why not get your paws on a Lucky Lotteries ticket at your local NSW Lotteries outlet or online via thelott.com.

NSW Lotteries customers can purchase a single ticket number into the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot for $2.20 and the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot for $5.50.