Grafton lotto winner 'doubles up'

Do you have this week's winning lotto numbers? Australia's Official Lotteries

ONE lucky Grafton resident has shared in a prize pool worth $3.224 million in Monday Lotto's Double Your Win promotion.

While there were no division one winners in Monday Lotto draw 3708 last night, there were 112,998 winners in divisions two to six.

The biggest grinners were the 18 division two winners, including one who purchased there winning ticket from Grafton Mall News, who each took home a boosted dividend of $7,517.30 for matching five winning numbers along with one or two supplementary numbers.

Ten of the division two winning entries were sold in New South Wales, three in South Australia, three in Queensland and two in Victoria.

The winning numbers were 23, 38, 3, 7, 30 and 21. The supplementary numbers were 12 and 17.

Spokesperson Matt Hart said it was exciting to see tens of thousands of Australians share in the super-sized prize pool. "Everyone loves a win, but a win that lands double the dividend is even sweeter," he said. "With the Double Your Win promotion running again for tomorrow's Wednesday Lotto, we look forward to making more winners extra happy."