Funding increases have been announced for the Grafton and Maclean shows. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
News

Grafton, Maclean agricultural shows get early Christmas present

Jarrard Potter
9th Dec 2020 10:19 AM
SHOWS and field days cancelled due to COVID-19 are about to get a slice of $34 million Federal Government funding to ensure they can bounce back in 2021, with Grafton and Maclean shows set to share in almost $30,000 in additional funding.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the first payments under the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program will roll out before Christmas.

“Two months ago, we launched this significant package to reimburse eligible costs for shows and field days who had to cancel because of COVID-19,” Mr Hogan said.

“I am pleased to announce that a number of shows and field days have been approved for funding to help ease cashflow pressures.

“For some shows, this comes on top of support already received through the Federal Government’s $20 million Agricultural Show Development Grants program to upgrade, maintain or build new infrastructure.

“These events bring our families and farmers together, build community spirit and help bridge the divide between country and city. They also help farmers stay competitive by providing an opportunity to share innovation and new ways of doing business.

“They are uniquely Australian and provide huge economic spin-offs for the local communities hosting them as well as opportunities for the businesses and services who exhibit.”

Under the funding program, the Clarence Pastoral & Agricultural Society Ltd (Grafton Show) will receive $17, 682.68, while Maclean Show Soceity will receive $10,000.

The following funding has been approved:

Show SocietyFunding
Nimbin Agricultural & Industrial Society Inc (Nimbin Show)$10,000
Kyogle P. A.& H Society Inc (Kyogle Show)$12,591
Maclean Show Society Ltd (Maclean Show)$10,000
Bonalbo Show Society Inc (Bonalbo Show)$10,000
Primex Field Days Pty Ltd (Primex Field Days)$70,000
Casino Show Society Inc (Casino Show)$10,000
Clarence Pastoral & Agricultural Society Ltd (Grafton Show)$17,682.68
Alstonville Agricultural Society Incorporated (Alstonville Show)$15,000
The North Coast National Agricultural & Industrial Society Inc (Lismore Show)$70,000

Grafton Daily Examiner

