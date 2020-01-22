Grafton Mall News owners to sell after 10 years

WHAT started as a five year plan to help get their daughter through university, but after 10 years at Grafton Mall News Allan and Joan Worland have decided to list the business for sale and retire.

“We originally didn’t think we would be here 10 years, but we’re still here, and enjoying it, but I think it’s just about the right time for us to go,” Mr Worland said.

“We just placed the business on the market last week. We thought we were getting old enough to retire, and hopefully do some travelling, but we’ve got to sell the business first so hopefully somebody will come up with funds to be able to buy the business.”

After 10 years in business at Grafton Food Emporium, Mr Worland said he and his wife had made some great friends through the newsagency.

“It’s really good here at the mall,” he said.

“Our customers are mostly a lot of older people who don’t have to go up escalators and can find parking easily, they come in here and over the years we’ve got to know them, most of them we know and they know us all which is very good.”

Grafton Mall News owners Allan and Joan Worland celebrate 10 years of business at their beloved news agency.

Mr Worland said one of the highlights of their time at Grafton Mall News was being able to see some winners claim big prizes through lucky lotto tickets.

“To get the chance to be able to give them a bit of money every now and again is great, and we’ve had some good wins over the years,“ he said.

“The biggest win was $1,000,000 to an older gentleman, he was pretty pleased with that.

“It enabled him to buy a house close to his family, he would not have been able to do that if he didn’t win the money.

“We haven’t had a big win now for a while so we’re due for one.

“There was a $5000 third place in $2 lottery, he was pretty happy with that.”

Now with the business on the market, Mr Worland said he and Joan were keen to be able to enjoy their retirement.

“We hopefully won’t have to wait too long, we’ve really enjoyed the 10 years and we’ve made a lot of friends and we’ll miss that, but I wont miss getting up 5am every morning,” he said.

“We will hit the open road and see where it takes us.”