Grafton man convicted on revenge porn offence

A GRAFTON man has been convicted of a revenge porn offence after he sent intimate images of his former girlfriend to her new partner.

Tony Troy Gallagher, 50, pleaded guilty in Grafton Local Court to one charge of intentionally distributing an intimate image without consent, and was sentenced on Monday.

According to police facts tendered to the court, Gallagher and the victim were in a relationship for a number of months, which ended in November last year.

During the relationship the victim had sent Gallagher intimate images, due to the considerable distance involved in their relationship.

Around the time the relationship between Gallagher and the victim ended, Gallagher suspected his former girlfriend had begun a new relationship with another man known to Gallagher.

On December 5, 2018, Gallagher contacted the man through Facebook and sent a number of images to him, including the intimate images of the victim.

The man contacted the victim after receiving the messages and the next day they both attended Grafton Police Station.

The victim identified the image to be a picture of herself told police she had sent it to Gallagher, but at no time have consent for Gallagher to distribute the image.

Magistrate Karen Stafford sentenced Gallagher to a 12-month community corrections order, and 100 hours of community service work.

NSW Government legislation passed in 2017 made the recording and distributing of intimate images of a person without consent an offence.

It is also an offence to threaten to record or distribute intimate images, providing victims with extra protection against controlling behaviour in abusive relationships.

Perpetrators of intimate image abuse now face a maximum sentence of three years jail and an $11,000 fine. As well as the possibility of fines and jail time for perpetrators, courts can order offenders to take reasonable steps to recover, delete or destroy images taken or distributed without consent. Failure to do so could result in an additional two-year jail sentence and a $5500 fine.