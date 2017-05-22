24°
Grafton man dies in Pacific Highway tragedy

Bill North
| 22nd May 2017 9:54 AM

A 74-YEAR-OLD Grafton man involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie on Sunday night died at the scene.

Coffs Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Brendan Gorman said it is believed the man suffered a cardiac arrest prior to the vehicle leaving the road.

"At about 7.25pm last night the deceased was driving his vehicle north along the Pacific Highway at Glenugie when the car left the road on the western side of the highway," Insp Gorman said.

"The vehicle travelled up the embankment and across the southbound lane before colliding with a steel and wire safety barrier and concrete posts on the eastern side of the highway, and hit a tree.

"At this stage it is believed the man, who was a 74-year-old from the Grafton area, suffered a cardiac arrest and lost consciousness as part of the accident.

"Bystanders performed CPR on the driver prior to ambulance arrival, who then took over the CPR and worked on the deceased at the scene for a period of time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The female passenger was conveyed to Grafton Base Hospital with minor injuries."

The incident happened near Lookout Road, Glenugie about 20km south of Grafton. Southbound traffic was affected.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  cardiac arrest fatality general-seniors-news glenugie heart attack pacific highway single vehice crash

