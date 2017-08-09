Grafton man faces extradition over alleged Qld kidnapping

A 50-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in Grafton over the alleged kidnapping of a woman in Queensland.

Detectives from Acacia Ridge Criminal Investigation Branch will seek to extradite a man from New South Wales today following investigations into the alleged kidnapping of a woman at Darra.

It is alleged that around 8pm on Monday, a 22-year-old woman was taken from a Cardiff Street address and held against her will, assaulted and threatened with further violence.

It will further be alleged the woman was driven to several locations before being released around 1.30 on Tuesday.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Grafton late Tuesday by New South Wales Police and taken into custody.

He is expected to be extradited back to Queensland charged including with one count each of deprivation of liberty, kidnapping, common assault, enter premises to commit indictable offence and other offences.

The man is expected to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Investigations are continuing.