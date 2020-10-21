Grafton man sentenced for power tool crime spree

A GRAFTON man has faced court after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars worth of power tools from businesses across Grafton in a month-long crime spree.

Adam Wayne Burgess, 45, fronted Grafton Local Court on Wednesday for sentence over three charges of larceny, break and enter and receiving/disposing of stolen property.

According to court documents, between April 17 and April 20 this year the premises of Grafton Elgas and Grafton Gas and Plumbing were broken into and a number of items stolen by cutting a padlock on a storage container.

The court heard that Burgess, who was caught on security cameras, then accessed a caged area within the complex where he removed a red toolbox that contained a complete socket set, hand tools, and a set of bolt cutters valued at around $1000.

Burgess then went into Grafton Gas and Plumbing and stole a Makita radio and hand trolley that was used to move a large toolbox to the back fence and took some tools from an enclosed area of the business.

The agreed facts reveal that sometime between 3.30pm on April 17 and 2.30pm on April 18 Burgess has attended Wisharts Paint Solutions in Villiers St, Grafton, and smashed a window on the front ground floor of the premises and stole paint scales valued at $3000.

The court heard that on June 8 at 3am Burgess was captured on CCTV in the Darryl Smith’s Electricians in Clarence St, Grafton, and was seen to have removed a number of power tools from the rear of one of the work vans parked inside a security fence.

The next day, in the early hours of the morning of June 9, Burgess was again captured on CCTV entering the rear of Grafton Gas and Plumbing premises for a second time and removed a cardboard box of empty soft drink cans that were to be exchanged.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District stopped Burgess on an unrelated matter on June 12 and examined his phone which showed photos of property believed to be stolen.

Court documents show that on June 16 a search warrant was executed on an address in Grafton where a variety of stolen items were found.

After the search Burgess was emotional and told police that he wished to “clear everything up” and admitted he had a drug problem, which motivated his actions.

In Grafton Local Court Burgess’ solicitor submitted the crimes were unsophisticated and opportunistic, and that his client was cooperative with police during the search of his property, helping them locate stolen items around the house.

Burgess was sentenced to an aggregate term of imprisonment of nine months to be served by way of intensive correction in the community.