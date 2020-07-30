Grafton man sentenced for violent assault

A GRAFTON man charged with assaulting the friend of his former housemate while on a conditional release order, a community corrections order and bail can now add another sentence to his rap sheet.

Nicholas John Ryan faced Grafton Local Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two charges of destroy or damage property.

The court heard that on April 23 this year about 6pm Ryan got into an argument with a family member at their Grafton home when he kicked down a door to a bedroom, splitting the door in two.

Police were called, and Ryan packed his belongings and fled the scene on foot, before he was later found by police and spoken to.

The following month on March 8 Ryan was staying with a friend when a visitor attended the property and spent the night. The victim and resident were woken by a loud banging on the back door, and Ryan yelling "open the door or I'll f---ing kill you".

The victim opened the door and was attacked by Ryan, with the pair crashing over some chairs and cracking a fibro wall during the melee.

In court, magistrate Kathy Crittenden noted that at the time of the assault Ryan was on a community corrections order, a conditional release order and on bail for other violent offences.

Ms Crittenden also noted the submissions made by Ryan's solicitor Dylan Beneke, who said his client had been using methylamphetamines daily at the time of the offences, and that the death of Ryan's father had exacerbated his drug use.

Ryan was sentenced to a six-month intensive corrections order, which included 100 hours community service. He was also fined $300.